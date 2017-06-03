It appears rarely used veteran forward P.A. Parenteau will be in the Nashville Predators' lineup for Saturday's Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Pittsburgh Penguins, according to NHL.com's Tom Gulitti.

Looks like Parenteau and Zolnierczyk are in for Predators and Fiddler, McLeod will be out. — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) June 3, 2017

Winger Harry Zolnierczyk will also get the nod while Vern Fiddler and Cody McLeod will come out of the lineup and watch Game 3 from the press box.

Nashville picked up Parenteau at the Trade Deadline from the New Jersey Devils for a sixth-round pick in this year's draft.

Parenteau, 33, scored 13 goals and 27 points in 59 games with the Devils this season, adding a single assist over eight with the Preds to finish the regular season. He's played in three postseason games, failing to record a point.

The Devils claimed Parenteau off waivers earlier this season. The veteran signed a one-year deal, $1.25 million deal with the New York Islanders over the summer, but was placed on waivers and never played a game with the Isles this season.

Zolnierczyk, 29, scored two goals and added two helpers over 24 games with the Predators in 2016-17. He's played in eight playoff games this spring, contributing a goal and an assist.

Nashville is hoping these lineup changes will work out in their favour as they desperately need a victory on home ice to get back into the series.

The Pens lead the Stanley Cup Final 2-0.