28m ago
Preds' Parenteau likely in Game 3 lineup
TSN.ca Staff
It appears rarely used veteran forward P.A. Parenteau will be in the Nashville Predators' lineup for Saturday's Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Pittsburgh Penguins, according to NHL.com's Tom Gulitti.
Winger Harry Zolnierczyk will also get the nod while Vern Fiddler and Cody McLeod will come out of the lineup and watch Game 3 from the press box.
Nashville picked up Parenteau at the Trade Deadline from the New Jersey Devils for a sixth-round pick in this year's draft.
Parenteau, 33, scored 13 goals and 27 points in 59 games with the Devils this season, adding a single assist over eight with the Preds to finish the regular season. He's played in three postseason games, failing to record a point.
The Devils claimed Parenteau off waivers earlier this season. The veteran signed a one-year deal, $1.25 million deal with the New York Islanders over the summer, but was placed on waivers and never played a game with the Isles this season.
Zolnierczyk, 29, scored two goals and added two helpers over 24 games with the Predators in 2016-17. He's played in eight playoff games this spring, contributing a goal and an assist.
Nashville is hoping these lineup changes will work out in their favour as they desperately need a victory on home ice to get back into the series.
The Pens lead the Stanley Cup Final 2-0.