The Nashville Predators have re-signed forward Pontus Aberg on a two-year, $1.3 million contract.

Aberg, a restricted free-agent, scored one goal and added one assist in 15 games with the Predators this season. He then added two goals and three assists in 16 games during the Predators' run to the Stanley Cup Final.

The 23-year-old was drafted by the Predators in the second round (37th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft. He made his debut with the team during last year's playoffs, going without a point in two games.

Aberg, a native of Sweden, posted 31 goals and 52 points in 56 games with the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals last season before joining the Predators.