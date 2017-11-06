Kyle Turris, who was set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, immediately signed a six-year, US$36 million contract extension upon being traded to the Nashville Predators Sunday.

The 28-year-old has three goals and six assists through 11 games this year for the Senators and added 10 points in 19 playoff games last season as Ottawa reached the Eastern Conference final.

"Kyle is one of the best two-way centres in the National Hockey League," Nashville general manager David Poile said in a statement. "He should be a great fit in our locker-room and will bolster our lineup and give us the depth that's necessary during the regular season and the playoffs.

"He is someone who can play in all situations and will help us tremendously on both ends of the ice. He will give our coaching staff a number of options in terms of offensive production and defensive responsibilities."