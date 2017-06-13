Defenceman Yannick Weber isn't hitting the open market.

The Nashville Predators announced a one-year, $650,000 deal for the 28-year-old defenceman who was set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

A native of Morges, Switzerland, Weber appeared in 73 games for the Western Conference champions this past season, scoring once and adding seven assists. Weber notched an assist in 22 postseason contests.

Originally taken in the third round of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft by the Montreal Canadiens out of the Ontario Hockey League's Kitchener Rangers, Weber has appeared in 347 career games over nine NHL seasons with the Canadiens, Vancouver Canucks and the Predators.