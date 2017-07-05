Nashville Predators first-round pick Eeli Tolvanen has signed a one-year deal to play with Jokerit Helsinki in Finland next season.

The right winger, selected 30th overall by the Predators last month, had committed to Boston College but was reportedly rejected by the school's admissions office.

#Jokerit and forward Eeli Tolvanen agree on a 1-year deal (+ option for 2018-19). Welcome to the team, @eeli1999! #KHL pic.twitter.com/lLhVAWOiDR — Jokerit Helsinki (@Jokerit_EN) July 5, 2017

Tolvanen's CHL rights were owned by the Oshawa Generals, though he also would have been eligible to play in the AHL.

The 18-year-old spent the past two seasons with the Sioux City Musketeers of the United States Hockey League. He scored 30 goals and posted 54 points in 52 games last season.

Tolvanen was ranked 17th in TSN's Final Draft Rankings and was given a perfect score in hockey sense and scoring by TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button.

"He can score in multiple ways and has the ability to threaten in a manner like Kucherov or Tarasenko," Button said of Tolvanen.