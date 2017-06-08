Subban, Preds looking to break through on the road

The Nashville Predators could have winger Colin Wilson back in the lineup in Game 5 for the first time in the Stanley Cup Final.

Predators head coach Peter Laviolette refused to say whether Wilson would be available on Thursday, but he took line rushes alongside Harry Zolnierczyk and Frederick Gaudreau at the team's optional skate.

Colin Wilson is taking rushes with Frederick Gaudreau and Harry Zolnierczyk. — Adam Vingan (@AdamVingan) June 8, 2017

Wilson's replaced P.A. Parenteau on the team's fourth line at Thursday's skate. Parenteau played in the previous two games, failing to record a point.

The 27-year-old has been dealing with an undisclosed injury which has sidelined him for the first four games. He owns two goals and four points in 12 postseason games.

Wilson scored 12 goals and added 23 assists in 70 games during the regular season.