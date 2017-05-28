The Boston Red Sox have the best team ERA in the American League over the last seven days and they have more help coming their way. Left-hander David Price is set to make his season debut Monday on the road against the Chicago White Sox after missing the first 49 games of the season with a left elbow strain.

The Red Sox say he’ll have a 90-pitch limit for Monday’s outing. Price is looking for better results than on his rehab starts with Triple-A Pawtucket. The 2012 Cy Young Award winner went just 3.2 innings in his most recent rehab start while surrendering six runs (three earned) on seven hits and one walk. He didn’t fare much better in his start before that, going two innings and allowing three runs on five hits.

Price has been on the disabled list since the beginning of spring training. There was talk of Price potentially needing Tommy John surgery, but the Red Sox decided to rest was the best option as opposed to sending him under the knife.

The 31-year-old is in his second season of a seven-year, $217 million deal he signed with the Red Sox in December of 2015. Last year, he posted an ERA of 3.99 in a league-leading 35 starts and 230 innings.

The 23-26 White Sox will counter with David Holmberg, who is also making his first start of the season.