How the Habs and Flames have turned their seasons around

Carey Price will not make his scheduled start against the Calgary Flames tonight due to a flu bug.

Instead, Al Montoya will start his 17th start of the season, and first since Feb. 27.

Line-up change for the Canadiens tonight: Carey Price will not play against the Flames (flu) - Al Montoya will be in net. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 9, 2017

Price has won his past five starts for the streaking Canadiens, and boosted his save percentage to .923 on the season in the process. He has surrendered just five goals in those five games and now owns a goals against average of 2.28.

Montoya owns a 8-5-3 record on the season with the .913 save percentage and a 2.58 goals against average.

The Flames enter Thursday's contest on a seven-game winning streak.