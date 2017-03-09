1h ago
Price sick, Montoya to start vs. Flames
TSN.ca Staff
Carey Price will not make his scheduled start against the Calgary Flames tonight due to a flu bug.
Instead, Al Montoya will start his 17th start of the season, and first since Feb. 27.
Price has won his past five starts for the streaking Canadiens, and boosted his save percentage to .923 on the season in the process. He has surrendered just five goals in those five games and now owns a goals against average of 2.28.
Montoya owns a 8-5-3 record on the season with the .913 save percentage and a 2.58 goals against average.
The Flames enter Thursday's contest on a seven-game winning streak.