FORT MYERS, Fla. — Red Sox left-hander David Price took a first step in his recovery from a sore elbow ahead of schedule, throwing into a net in a batting cage.

Manager John Farrell said Price made 25 easy tosses Saturday before a Red Sox split squad played the Tampa Bay Rays.

"The range of motion, the freeness to the movement is all positive," Farrell said. "It was just throwing into the net, just to get his arm moving — a little bit ahead of what we laid out (Friday). But that's based on how he feels and the positivity towards it."

Price is still a ways away from pitching off a mound.

"All of the early phase of throwing is going to be short distance, controlled effort and energy. So, we're not even mapping out distances right now," Farrell said. "We're more interested in seeing how his arm responds to even the light volume as of today."