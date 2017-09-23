TORONTO — Prince Harry, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and a host of other dignitaries will be on hand for tonight's opening ceremony of the Invictus Games in Toronto.

Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014 as a way to inspire and motivate wounded soldiers on their paths to recovery.

Harry began his second day in Toronto at one of Canada's premier mental-health facilities.

At the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, Harry held roundtables with some of the centre's professionals.

Members of the public waiting across the road let out a whoop when he arrived, prompting a quick wave.

He is also meeting privately with youth inpatients.

Later in the evening, he will attend the Games' opening ceremony at the Air Canada Centre, which will feature performances by Sarah McLachlan, Alessia Cara and the Tenors.

At least 550 competitors from 17 countries are slated to compete in 12 sports, including track and field, swimming and, in a first for the Invictus Games, golf.

Sporting event tickets cost $25 and both opening and closing ceremony tickets start at $60.

Closing ceremony performers include the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Bryan Adams and Kelly Clarkson.

The first Invictus Games were held in London, England, in 2014.

Dozens of onlookers gathered outside a building in Toronto's financial district on Friday hoping to catch a glimpse of Harry, but the royal appeared determined to keep the focus on the Games, and didn't stop to interact with fans who cheered and called out to him.

The Games run until Sept. 30.