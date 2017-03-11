MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Taurean Prince scored a career-high 17 points to lead a balanced Atlanta attack as the Hawks sent the Memphis Grizzlies to their fifth straight loss, 107-90 on Saturday night.

Prince, the rookie from Baylor, made five of his six shots, including shooting 3 of 4 from outside the arc, as Atlanta shot 50 per cent, including 15 of 30 from 3-point range.

Dennis Schroder and Paul Millsap finished with 16 points each for Atlanta. Millsap added 11 rebounds, while Schroder had seven rebounds and eight assists.

JaMychal Green led Memphis with 20 points and 11 rebounds, while Mike Conley scored 16. Brandan Wright finished with 10 points.

Memphis, which has shot terribly in recent games, finished the night at 38 per cent from the field and converted only five of 29 shots from outside the arc for 17 per cent.

The Hawks played without centre Dwight Howard, who took the night off to rest in the second game of a back-to-back for Atlanta, which defeated Toronto 105-99 on Friday night.

At one point in the second quarter, the Grizzlies' shooting percentage dropped below 20 per cent, and Memphis had missed its first eight shots outside the arc. Atlanta took advantage of the inaccurate shooting to build the lead to 20.

Memphis used 10 straight points to get back in the game, and was within seven at 42-35 in the closing minutes of the half. But a pair of turnovers by Conley led to Atlanta scoring the final five points of the half to carry a 47-35 lead into the break.

Prince already had 12 and Schroeder 11 for Atlanta.

The Grizzlies' shooting problems carried into the second half, and Memphis fell in love with the 3-pointer, despite hitting only two of its first 21.

At the midway point of the third, the Hawks were still hitting half their shots overall and half the 3-pointers, allowing Atlanta's lead to stretch to 24 points.

As it has in the five-game slide, Memphis looked completely out of sync. Any time Memphis put together any offence to get the deficit under double digits, Atlanta simply put together another run to take it back to 20 or more.

The Hawks would hold a 77-57 lead entering the fourth. No Memphis player was in double figures at that point.

TIP-INS

Hawks: Howard missed his sixth game this season, including three with back tightness. It marked the third time this season he has sat out on the second night of a back-to-back. ... Kris Humphries started at centre in Howard's spot. ... Ersan Ilyasova, who leads the league in charges taken with 31, took one in the first half. ... Millsap had scored 20 or more points in a career-best five straight games before Saturday night. ... Schroder had made 24 consecutive free throws before a miss in the second quarter.

Grizzlies: Chandler Parsons returned after sitting out Thursday's loss to the Clippers for rest and knee soreness. ... Memphis missed nine of its first 10 shots and was 2 of 16 as the Hawks built an early nine-point lead. ... No Memphis player reached double figures until Conley converted a trio of 3-pointers with 9:58 left.

PLAYOFF REGULARS: The Hawks and Grizzlies, who both appear headed back to the playoffs, have two of the longest continuous post-season streaks. Atlanta has been in the playoffs nine straight years, while Memphis has made six consecutive post-season appearances. Only San Antonio, with a run of 20 straight, has more than the Hawks and Grizzlies.

ANOTHER SHUFFLE: Memphis coach David Fizdale shuffled his lineup for the third straight game, inserting Green and James Ennis along with Parsons, Marc Gasol and Mike Conley. "This will be the first time looking at this one," Fizdale said. "I'm looking forward to seeing those guys out there together."

UP NEXT

Hawks: Head to San Antonio on Monday to face the Spurs.

Grizzlies: Host Milwaukee on Monday, the final game of a four-game homestand.