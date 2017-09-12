ARLINGTON, Texas — Willie Calhoun, the prized prospect the Texas Rangers got in the Yu Darvish trade, is in the starting lineup for his major league debut.

The Rangers purchased Calhoun's contract from Triple-A Round Rock, and he was batting seventh and playing left field Tuesday night against Seattle.

Texas released right-hander Tyson Ross to make room on the 40-man roster.

Calhoun was one of three minor leaguers the Rangers got from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the July 31 trade that sent Darvish to the NL's top team.

Known more for his hitting, Calhoun played mostly left field for Round Rock after playing second base in the Dodgers organization. The 5-foot-8 left-handed hitter batted .300 with 31 home runs and 93 RBIs in 128 Triple-A games.

