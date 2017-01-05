With the United States beating Canada to win the gold medal and the Russia defeating Sweden to win bronze, here are how the the groups are projected for the 2018 World Junior Hockey Championship to be played in Buffalo.

Belarus returns to the pool in Group B, while Latvia has been relegated.

The 2018 World Junior Hockey Championship kicks off on December 26.

Group A Country (2017 Finish) United States (Gold) Canada (Silver) Denmark (5th) Slovakia (8th) Finland (9th)