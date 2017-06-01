Pronger sheds some light on his concussion troubles

Chris Pronger is in discussions with the Florida Panthers about a potential management position, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Sources say Chris Pronger is in discussions with the Florida Panthers about a potential management position...working with Dale Tallon. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 1, 2017

The 42-year-old Pronger has been working in the NHL's Department of Player Safety.

Despite not having played since the 2011-12 season with the Philadelphia Flyers, Pronger's contract expired just this offseason.

Pronger's contract with the ACoyotes expired end of season. However, he has been working with the NHL's Department of Player safety. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 1, 2017

Dreger adds Pronger had been looking for the right time and opportunity to join a club, and a position with the Panthers would give him a chance to work with an experienced general manager in Dale Tallon.

The Hall of Fame defenceman had 157 goals, 541 assists, and 1,590 penalty minutes in 1,167 career games.