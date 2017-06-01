1h ago
Pronger talking to Panthers about management position
TSN.ca Staff
Chris Pronger is in discussions with the Florida Panthers about a potential management position, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.
The 42-year-old Pronger has been working in the NHL's Department of Player Safety.
Despite not having played since the 2011-12 season with the Philadelphia Flyers, Pronger's contract expired just this offseason.
Dreger adds Pronger had been looking for the right time and opportunity to join a club, and a position with the Panthers would give him a chance to work with an experienced general manager in Dale Tallon.
The Hall of Fame defenceman had 157 goals, 541 assists, and 1,590 penalty minutes in 1,167 career games.