GLASGOW, Scotland — Neymar led Paris Saint-Germain to an emphatic 5-0 win at Celtic in the Champions League on Tuesday as the French side's formidable attacking lineup tore the host's defence to shreds.

The Group B match at Celtic Park was one-sided and PSG led 3-0 at halftime with goals from Neymar, France forward Kylian Mbappe and Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani.

Defender Mikael Lustig scored an own goal with seven minutes left and Cavani completed the rout with a diving header.

PSG's attacking trident has been nicknamed the "MCN" by French media, a reference to the former "MSN" Barcelona trio of Lionel Messi, Luiz Suarez and Neymar. And the French version was ruthlessly efficient against a poor Celtic side.

PSG paid Barcelona a world record 222 million euros ($262 million) to secure the services of Brazil star Neymar and Mbappe, who joined form Monaco in a loan deal that will cost PSG $180 million ($216 million) when it becomes permanent next year.

Bayern defeated Anderlecht 3-0 in the group's other match.