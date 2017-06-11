Paris Saint-Germain is ready to hit the rift after finalizing their League of Legends roster for the 2017 European Challenger Series Summer Split.

PSG added AD carry Tomas “Nardeus” Marsalek and support Lewis "NoXiAK" Simon Felix to bolster a lineup that failed to find any footing in the Spring Split and missed out on the summer promotion tournament.

“After many tryouts, Nardeus and NoXiAK appeared to be the players who suited the best to the team composition,” PSG’s head of esports Bora “YellOwStaR” Kim said in an official announcement. “Their playstyle adapts the one of the team, and they developed a good synergy together, I am confident for the upcoming split.”

The roster now features Nardeus, NoXiAK, top laner Matti “WhiteKnight108” Sormunen, jungler Thomas “Kirei” Yuen and Jin “Blanc” Seong-min.