* Linemates Auston Matthews and William Nylander stayed out late after Monday’s practice working together on different plays. This is not unusual. The 20-year-old American and 21-year-old Swede are often among the last players to leave the ice after the main practice wraps up. On Monday, they took turns setting the other guy up in front of the net.

“It’s mostly just knowing where the pass is going to come from when he comes in from a different area of the ice,” Nylander explained.

“Just different angles, getting different pucks in all different areas,” Matthews said. “Just working on our shot and release and just getting open in different spots and getting a feel for things. The puck’s not always going to be in your wheelhouse so it’s about getting used to pucks in your feet and stuff like that.”

Matthews and Nylander both generated seven points in four exhibition starts and appear poised to build on the chemistry generated last season. So, in which ways specifically will the pair work better together this season? Well, the goal Matthews scored Friday in Detroit may be a good example. Nylander’s forecheck forced a turnover and then he zipped a pass to Matthews in front.

“Really nice play by Willy just to get up there and force the D to make a play,” Matthews said. “He’s really good at finding those seams and obviously his skating is second to none.”

The aggressive puck pursuit by both players during the pre-season has been noticeable.

“He’s a pretty strong guy,” Matthews said. “He skates really well, is strong on the puck and I think that’s something we weren’t too consistent with last year, skating and tracking guys like we have in (this) pre-season. We want to be more consistent with that, because plays like (Friday’s goal) end up happening.”

Zach Hyman constantly earns kudos for his ability to get the puck back for Matthews and Nylander.

"We think he’s the best forechecker in hockey," head coach Mike Babcock said on Monday. "He’s at the net for them all the time, creates space for those guys and so they don’t share it between three of them as much as they share it between two of them.”

But it’s actually Hyman who has been impressed with how ferocious his linemates have been in puck recovery this pre-season. “You see the stick lifts,” Hyman said with a smile. “They're working hard to get the puck back too. If you work hard and you’re as skilled as those guys are then good things are going to happen.”

Matthews and Nylander both cite their experience last year as being key. They’re more comfortable now both in understanding their own abilities and how they apply to the NHL game.

“Now, you’re hungry,” said Nylander, echoing a sentiment espoused by Matthews last week. “Now, you know what’s going on and every game you’re going to be hungry. It’s nothing new. You’ve been through it before.”

“We’re coming into our second year, we’re confident in our ability,” Matthews said of Toronto's young core. “We picked up some good guys in the off-season that will definitely help our team. Everybody wants to take a step forward so we’re a pretty motivated group. We want to do better than we did last year. We have higher expectations for ourselves."

* Andreas Borgman was paired with Connor Carrick on Monday and seems to have edged out fellow Swede Calle Rosen for the open job on defence. "Borgman's a big, big, heavy guy. He can really skate. Has great edges on the breakouts," Babcock said.

Rosen, meanwhile, was paired with Martin Marincin in Monday's workout. The Leafs plan to start the season with 14 forwards, which means they have to make one more cut on defence. Toronto practiced with eight defencemen on Monday. Marincin would need to go on waivers while Rosen can go straight to the Marlies.

* The Maple Leafs made the following roster moves on Monday:

Loaned to the AHL: Miro Aaltonen, Travis Dermott, Frederik Gauthier, Justin Holl, Andreas Johnsson, Kasperi Kapanen, Kasimir Kaskisuo, Tobias Lindberg, Mason Marchment, Trevor Moore, Andrew Nielsen, Michael Paliotta, Nikita Soshnikov, Dmytro Timashov and Rinat Valiev.

Placed on waivers: Colin Greening, Vincent LoVerde, Chris Mueller, Kerby Rychel, Ben Smith and Garret Sparks.

Meanwhile, Carl Grundstrom was re-assigned to Frolunda HC of the Swedish Hockey League.

After practice, general manager Lou Lamoriello met the media and explained the moves in a wide-ranging media session. Here are some highlights:

On whether Roman Polak, in camp on a pro tryout, still has a future with the team ...

“Right now, he asked to come back and try to see where he was at and there’s a good chance he may stay for a while and continue to work out. He’s certainly not back where he was, you know, when he left. The injury he had, that was some injury, to be where he is today is just amazing. It just goes to show you the type of individual he is as far as a competitor. As far as what the future brings, I don’t know. I wouldn’t be surprised if he stayed and practiced. He and I are going to have a discussion today.”

On Josh Leivo, who appears destined to once again start the season as a healthy scratch ...

“Josh, once again, is involved in a question of numbers. He’s here because we believe in him. We believe in his abilities. He’s a National Hockey League player. He just has to wait his time and go from there.”

On whether there’s any clarity about whether the Joffrey Lupul contract can go on LTIR ...

“I know as much as you do. As far as his status, his status is the same unless something different develops.”

On his message to Kasperi Kapanen and Nikita Soshnikov ...

“You’re just honest with them. I mean, both Sosh and Kaps, you know, they’ve played extremely well. They played well when they were here last year. And unfortunately there comes a business decision involved because they have the ability to go down because they don’t need waivers and when you have the depth that we have now you have to make those decisions. But they’re knocking on the door. They’ll be back in the NHL. And the most important message is: Yes, be disappointed, but don’t let up on the gas. You have to continue to force us to get you back.”

On Miro Aaltonen ...

“He had an outstanding camp. Mike (Babcock) mentioned it was a very difficult decision that we all had to make. And, once again, he had the ability like Kaps and Sosh, to go down, because of waivers and when time’s on your side you use it and you never have to worry about bringing a player up a little late rather than too soon.”

* Lines at Monday’s practice:

Hyman-Matthews-Nylander

Marleau-Kadri-Komarov

van Riemsdyk-Bozak-Marner

Martin-Fehr/Moore-Brown

Leivo

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Rielly-Hainsey

Borgman-Carrick

Rosen-Marincin

Andersen

McElhinney

Power play units

Rielly

Bozak-Kadri-Marner

van Riemsdyk

Gardiner

Matthews-Marleau-Nylander

Martin (Placeholder for Brown)