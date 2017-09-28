For the second straight year, Matt Puempel has been placed on waivers.

The New York Rangers placed the winger on waivers Thursday, three months after re-signing the restricted free agent to a one-year deal.

The Rangers picked up Puempel on waivers last November after he was let go by the Ottawa Senators. He six goals and posted three assists in 40 games with both teams.

A first-round pick of the Senators in 2011, Puempel owns 10 goals and five assists in 79 career games.



Hammond Waived

Senators goaltender Andrew Hammond was also placed on waivers Thursday.

Hammond appeared in six games with the Senators last season, posting an 0-2 record with a 4.08 goals against average and a .837 save percentage.

The 29-year-old is entering the final year of a three-year, $4.05 million cap hit and carries a cap hit of $1.35 million.

The Senators said Hammond will report to AHL Belleville if he clears waivers.

Tom Sestito, who turned 30 on Thursday, Brad Malone of the Edmonton Oilers and Chris Terry of the Montreal Canadiens were among the notable players also waived.