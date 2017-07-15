MIAMI — An angry Yasiel Puig took several steps toward the mound after he was nearly hit by a pitch from Jose Urena in the first inning of Saturday's game against the Miami Marlins.

The Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder hit two home runs in their win over Miami on Friday, including a go-ahead, three-run homer in the ninth inning.

Urena's first pitch to Puig was a 96 mph fastball that just missed the slugger's left thigh. Puig shouted at Urena and took several steps as some players and both managers ran onto the field.

Catcher J.T. Realmuto stepped in front of Puig, and after some yelling the confrontation quickly ended. Puig then flied out.

Benches cleared and there were three ejections when the teams met in Los Angeles in May.

