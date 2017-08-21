Must See: Puig sacrifices the body to make the catch

PITTSBURGH — Yasiel Puig homered in the 12th inning, helping the Los Angeles Dodgers top the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 on Monday night.

Puig drove a 1-0 pitch from rookie Dovydas Neverauskas (1-1) over the wall in centre for his 22nd of the season. The Pirates threatened in the bottom half, putting runners on first and second with two out, but Ross Stripling retired Max Moroff on a liner to right for his second save.

Curtis Granderson hit a grand slam off Gerrit Cole in Los Angeles' five-run seventh, and Luis Avilan (2-1) pitched one inning for the win.

The Dodgers avoided taking a second consecutive loss for the first time since losing two straight to Atlanta on July 20 and 21. The Pirates have lost seven of their past nine games.

Granderson's second homer in three games since he was acquired in a trade with the Mets lifted the Dodgers to a 5-3 lead. But the Pirates responded with two in the eighth on Josh Harrison's RBI double and a run-scoring fielder's choice for pinch hitter Josh Bell.

Tony Watson came in to pitch the eighth for Los Angeles, but was pulled after recording just one out in his return to Pittsburgh. The left-hander, who was traded to the Dodgers on July 31, was charged with one run.

Dodgers left-hander Alex Wood allowed three runs and five hits in six innings. He gave up three home runs for the second time in his 134 major league appearances.

The Pirates took a 2-0 lead when Jose Osuna and Sean Rodriguez hit back-to-back home runs in the second inning. Harrison made it 3-0 when he connected in the third for his career-high 15th home run.

Cole allowed five runs and eight hits with seven strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings.