The Keg Must See: After hitting homer, Puig appears to flip off fans in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig has made an obscene gesture at Cleveland fans after hitting a home run.

After crossing home plate following his second-inning drive Tuesday night, Puig raised both middle fingers in the direction of fans seated in the dugout suites located on field level at Progressive Field. He was booed for the remainder of the game.

Puig said he was heckled in the on-deck circle, which is directly in front of those choice seats. He realizes he could face a fine from Major League Baseball for his actions.

Puig went 2 for 4 with a strikeout in the Dodgers' 7-5 win over the Indians.