BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Bracken Kearns scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and Ryan Pulock had a goal and two assists as the Bridgeport Sound Tigers beat the visiting Toronto Marlies 4-3 on Saturday in American Hockey League action.

Ben Holmstrom and Andrew Rowe also scored as the Sound Tigers (21-15-2) built up a 3-0 before Toronto came back to tie it. Jaroslav Halak stopped 30-of-33 shots for the New York Islanders' AHL affiliate.

Travis Dermott, Andreas Johnsson and Brett Findlay found the back of the net for the Marlies (16-20-3) and Kerby Rychel tacked on two assists.

Antoine Bibeau gave up four goals on 29 shots for the Maple Leafs' minor league team.

Bridgeport, which extended its win streak to three games, went 1 for 5 on the power play. Toronto scored once on two chances with the man advantage.