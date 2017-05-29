Panda Global’s Victor “Punk” Woodley Powered his way through every challenger to win the inaugural ELEAGUE Street Fighter V Invitational and the $150,000 prize pool.

Punk exacted revenge in the grand finals over BX3's Arman "Phenom" Hanjani in a battle of two of the best in the world. Phenom emerged victorious in their first meeting in the top eight but couldn’t solve his opponent when it mattered most.



As one of the faster players on the SFV circuit, Punk struggled through the top eight and narrowly earned a shot to take home the title. However, in the finals his strategy proved its worth as he stifled his opponent’s every move while capitalizing on his chance to do damage.

The top eight featured Echo Fox’s Yusuke "Momochi" Momochi, Grapht's Keita "Fuudo" Ai, Twitch's Daigo Umehara, Qanba Douyu's Zeng "Xiao Hai" Zhuo Jun, Cygames' Eduardo "PR Rog" Perez, Joshua "Wolfkrone" Philpot, Phenom and the last man standing, Punk.

