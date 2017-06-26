46m ago
Pyatt signs two-year contract with Sens
TSN.ca Staff
The Ottawa Senators have re-signed fourth line forward Tom Pyatt to a two-year deal worth an average annual value of $1.1 million, according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie.
Pyatt scored nine goals and added 14 assists over 82 games with the Senators in 2016-17, his first season in the NHL after playing the previous two campaigns in Switzerland. He added two goals over 14 playoff games.
The Canadian is coming off a one-year, $800,000 contract and was slated to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.
Pyatt has 36 goals and 41 assists over 327 NHL games with the Montreal Canadiens, Tampa Bay Lightning and Senators.