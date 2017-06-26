The Ottawa Senators have re-signed fourth line forward Tom Pyatt to a two-year deal worth an average annual value of $1.1 million, according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie.

Tom Pyatt agrees to terms with OTT on a two year deal with an AAV of $1.1M. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) June 26, 2017

Pyatt scored nine goals and added 14 assists over 82 games with the Senators in 2016-17, his first season in the NHL after playing the previous two campaigns in Switzerland. He added two goals over 14 playoff games.

The Canadian is coming off a one-year, $800,000 contract and was slated to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

Pyatt has 36 goals and 41 assists over 327 NHL games with the Montreal Canadiens, Tampa Bay Lightning and Senators.