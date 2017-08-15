BAKU, Azerbaijan — Azerbaijani team Qarabag FK moved closer to its first appearance in the Champions League group stage by beating FC Copenhagen 1-0 in the first leg of their playoff on Tuesday.

Mahir Madatov scored in the 26th minute at the Tofig Bahramov Republican stadiumin Baku, bundling home a rebound after Dino Ndlovu's long-range shot hit the post.

This is the fourth time Qarabag has made it into Champions League qualifying, though it has never progressed beyond the third round.

Copenhagen has advanced from two of its six appearances in the playoffs, in 2010 and last year.

The second leg takes place on Aug. 23.

The other four playoff first legs Tuesday are Hoffenheim vs. Liverpool, Apoel Nicosia vs. Slavia Prague, Sporting vs. Steaua Bucharest; and Young Boys vs. CSKA Moscow.