The Ottawa Redblacks haven’t got much production from their quarterback position lately, but it looks like help is on the way.

Trevor Harris on track to play next wk.AC joint healing well.Tore 3 ligaments in shoulder.Recovery(supplements&therapy)"24 hr" process #CFL — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) September 29, 2017

Trevor Harris is on track to play next week after missing the last two games with an injury to the AC joint in his shoulder. TSN's Matthew Scianitti reports that his recovery, consisting of supplements and therapy, is a 24-hour process.

The 31-year-old suffered the injury during Ottawa's 26-22 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats when he took a hard hit mid-way through the third quarter.

In 12 games this season for the Redblacks, he has 23 touchdowns compared to just seven interceptions.