GATINEAU, Que. — Vitalii Abramov's third goal of the night came 3:27 into overtime as the Gatineau Olympiques edged the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies 3-2 on Thursday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Abramov, who sits third in league scoring with 38 goals on the season, also scored in the first and second periods to build up a 2-0 lead for the Olympiques (23-26-4), who are on a four-game win streak.

Peter Abbandonato and Zachary Lauzon responded for the Huskies (32-13-7) to force extra time.

Gatineau's Mathieu Bellemare made 24 saves for the win as Rouyn-Noranda's Olivier Tremblay turned aside 21-of-24 shots in defeat.

The Olympiques went 1 for 6 on the power play while the Huskies scored once on three chances with the man advantage.

---

SAGUENEENS 5 FOREURS 2

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Joey Ratelle had a goal and three helpers and German Rubtsov struck twice as the Sagueneens toppled Val-d'Or.

Nicolas Roy and Mark Bzowey also scored for Chicoutimi (29-19-4), which is 6-0-1 in its last seven games. Julio Billia made 25 saves for the victory.

Alexis Pepin and Jake Smith found the back of the net for the Foreurs (22-26-4), who are on a four-game slide. Etienne Monpetit kicked out 25-of-29 shots in a losing cause.

---