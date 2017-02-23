SYDNEY, N.S. — Yaroslav Alexeyev had two goals and two assists to lead the Sherbrooke Phoenix past the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles 5-2 on Thursday night in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Julien Pelletier, Marek Zachar and Felix Robert added a goal and an assist apiece for the Phoenix (23-31-4). Evan Fitzpatrick stopped 35 shots for the win in net.

Giovanni Fiore, on the power play, and Massimo Carozza, shorthanded, replied for Cape Breton (32-23-4), which dropped its fourth in a row. Kevin Mandolese made 28 saves.

Sherbrooke was 1 for 4 on the power play and the Screaming Eagles converted once on six opportunities.

---

MOOSEHEADS 5 WILDCATS 3

MONCTON, N.B. — Mathieu Charlebois scored two goals and two assists as Halifax handed the Wildcats their 25th straight loss.

Arnaud Durandeau, Raphael Lavoie and Otto Somppi rounded out the attack for the Mooseheads (26-27-5).

Derek Dicaire, Jeremy McKenna and Charles Taillon found the back of the net for Moncton (13-42-3).

---

HUSKIES 4 REMPARTS 1

QUEBEC CITY — Mathieu Boucher struck twice to lift Rouyn-Noranda past the Remparts.

Manuel Wiederer had the winner and Jean-Christophe Beaudin added an empty netter while shorthanded for the Huskies (35-15-7).

Mathieu Ayotte opened the scoring with a power-play goal for Quebec (28-25-6).

---