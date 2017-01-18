QMJHL: Barre-Boulet scores in overtime as Armada slips past Tigres

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Alex Barre-Boulet scored in overtime as the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada edged the Victoriaville Tigres 2-1 on Wednesday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Alexandre Alain had a second-period goal for the Armada (27-11-6), while Samuel Montembeault made 22 saves as Blainville-Boisbriand stretched its point streak to eight games.

James Phelan opened scoring for Victoriaville (22-17-6) near the midway point of the game. James Povall stopped 28 shots.

The Armada went 1 for 4 on the power play and the Tigres were 0 for 3 with the man advantage.

---

CATARACTES 8 VOLTIGEURS 1

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Alexis D'Aoust struck twice and added three assists as Shawinigan routed the Voltigeurs.

Dennis Yan scored and had two helpers for the Cataractes (28-12-3), while Brandon Gignac had four assists. Cameron Askew had the eventual winner, while Justin Bernier, Jonathan Deschamps, Cavan Fitzgerald and Vincent Senez rounded out the attack.

Robert Lynch was the lone scorer for Drummondville (20-18-5).

---

FOREURS 4 OLYMPIQUES 2

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Mathieu Nadeau had a pair of goals as the Foreurs snuffed out Gatineau.

Ivan Kozlov and Simon Lafrance chipped in for Val-d'Or (19-22-3).

Vitalii Abramov and Mitchell Balmas replied for the Olympiques (19-23-3).