SYDNEY, N.S. — Drake Batherson's power-play goal late in the second period stood as the winner as the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles held on for a 3-2 victory over the Victoriaville Tigres on Thursday in Quebec Major Hockey League play.

Ryan Francis and Gabriel Proulx also scored for the Screaming Eagles (10-5-1). Kyle Jessiman made 27 saves for the win.

Ivan Kosorenkov struck twice for the Tigres (7-5-1), while Tristan Cote-Cazenave kicked out 25 shots.

Cape Breton's Peyton Hoyt was given a match penalty for interference at 9:52 of the second period.

The Screaming Eagles went 1 for 6 on the power play and Victoriaville was 1 for 4.

---

ISLANDERS 6 FOREURS 4

CHARLOTTETOWN — Pierre-Olivier Joseph had a pair of goals, including the winner, to lift the Islanders over Val-d'Or.

Gregor MacLeod also scored twice for Charlottetown (6-6-1), while Sullivan Sparkes and Pascal Aquin rounded out the attack.

Simon Lafrance struck twice for the Foreurs (6-6-1), while Mederick Racicot and Ivan Kozlov chipped in as well.

---

VOLTIGEURS 7 PHOENIX 3

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Cedric Desruisseaux had a hat trick as Drummondville routed the Phoenix.

Morgan Adams-Moisan, Robert Lynch, Brandon Skubel and Xavier Simoneau also scored for the Voltigeurs (10-3-1).

Connor Senken, Kevin Gilbert and Hugo Roy replied for Sherbrooke (6-6-3).

---

OLYMPIQUES 4 SAGUENEENS 2

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Samuel Hatto's goal late in the second stood as the winner as Gatineau topped the Sagueneens.

Darien Kielb, Charles-Antoine Roy and Jeffrey Durocher also found the back of the net for the Olympiques (5-5-2).

Samuel Houde and Vladislav Kotkov scored for Chicoutimi (4-7-2).

---