CHARLOTTETOWN — Francois Beauchemin scored four goals and an assist as the Charlottetown Islanders crushed the Moncton Wildcats 13-2 for their third straight win on Friday night in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Filip Chlapik had a hat trick and Daniel Sprong scored one goal and three helpers for the Islanders (32-15-3). Matthew Grouchy, Keith Getson, Dillon Boucher, Alex Dostie and William Bower supplied the rest of the offence while Guillaume Brisebois tacked on three assists.

Mika Cyr struck twice for Moncton (13-33-3).

Mark Grametbauer made 15 saves for the win in net. Dominik Tmej took the loss after turning aside 7-of-11 shots in 12:59. Matthew Waite went the rest of the way and stopped 24 shots.

Charlottetown was 2 for 4 on the power play and the Wildcats went 1 for 4.

---

TITAN 6 SCREAMING EAGLES 4

SYDNEY, N.S. — Vladimir Kuznetsov and Dawson Theede had a goal and an assist apiece to lift Acadie-Bathurst over the Screaming Eagles.

Jeffrey Truchon-Viel, Olivier Desjardins, Daniil Miromanov and Antoine Morand rounded out the attack for the Titan (27-18-5).

Giovanni Fiore had a goal and two helpers for Cape Breton (29-18-4) with Mathias Laferriere, Phelix Martineau and Olivier LeBlanc also chipping in.

---

SEA DOGS 7 MOOSEHEADS 4

HALIFAX — Cole Reginato struck twice and Spencer Smallman scored once and added two assists as Saint John got past the Mooseheads for its sixth straight win.

Jakub Zboril, Bokondji Imama, Samuel Dove-McFalls and Joe Veleno had the others for the Sea Dogs (32-12-4).

Arnaud Durandeau had a goal and two helpers for Halifax (23-23-5) with Jake Coughler, Otto Somppi and Nico Hischier also scoring.

---

REMPARTS 4 PHOENIX 0

QUEBEC CITY — Dereck Baribeau stopped all 24 shots he faced as the Remparts shut out Sherbrooke.

Derek Gentile, Olivier Mathieu and Mathieu Ayotte, on the power play, scored for Quebec (26-21-4) with Igor Larionov Jr. converting on a penalty shot.

Evan Fitzpatrick kicked out 33-of-37 shots for the Pheonix (20-27-3).

---

HUSKIES 5 DRAKKAR 2

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Rafael Harvey-Pinard scored a hat trick as Rouyn-Noranda downed the Drakkar.

Gabriel Fontaine and Hugo Despres also chipped in for the Huskies (31-13-6).

Kevin Lamontagne had both goals for Baie-Comeau (17-26-7).

---

ARMADA 6 VOLTIGEURS 0

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Joel Teasdale scored two goals and an assist and Samuel Montembeault made 18 saves as the Armada blanked Drummondville.

Miguel Picard had a goal and two helpers with Remy Anglehart, Alexandre Alain and Pierre-Luc Dubois adding the others for Blainville-Boisbriand (18-25-7).

Olivier Rodrigue turned away 20-of-26 shots for the Voltigeurs (21-25-5), who dropped their sixth in a row.

---

SAGUENEENS 4 OCEANIC 2

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Mathieu Desgagnes struck twice and Joey Ratelle had a goal and two helpers as the Sagueneens doubled up Rimouski.

Kody Gagnon had the other for Chicoutimi (28-19-4), which improved its point streak to six games (5-0-1).

Emanuel Aucoin and Samuel Laberge scored for the Oceanic (22-26-4).

---

OLYMPIQUES 7 FOREURS 5

GATINEAU, Que. — Vitalii Abramov and Yakov Trenin had a goal and three assists each as the Olympiques toppled Val-d'Or.

Gabriel Bilodeau, William Basque, Jake Barter, Jeffrey Durocher and Zack MacEwen rounded out the attack for Gatineau (21-26-4).

Ivan Kozlov, Charley Graaskamp, Yan Dion, David Noel and Jason Bell found the back of the net for the Foreurs (22-25-3).