RIMOUSKI, Que. — Tyler Boland's second goal of the night at the 14:25 mark of the third period was the winner as the Rimouski Oceanic sank the Baie-Comeau Drakkar 4-2 on Tuesday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Samuel Laberge added some insurance less than a minute after Boland's winner for Rimouski (17-21-3), while Denis Mikhnin also scored. Alexandre Lagace made 18 saves for the win.

Ivan Chekhovich and D'Artagnan Joly, shorthanded, replied for Baie-Comeau (14-20-5). Antoine Samuel stopped 40 shots in net for the Drakkar.

The Oceanic went 1 for 6 on the power play and Baie Comeau was 0 for 4 with the man advantage.

---

SAGUENEENS 2 CATARACTES 1

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Kelly Klima's power-play goal in the second was the go-ahead goal as the Sagueneens edged Shawinigan.

Brendan Hamelin also scored for Chicoutimi (21-16-3).

Brandon Gignac found the back of the net for the Cataractes (27-10-2).