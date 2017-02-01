QUEBEC — Matthew Boucher had a hat trick to lead the Quebec Remparts past the Victoriaville Tigres 4-1 on Wednesday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Christian Huntley's power-play goal at the 13:57 mark of the second period was the eventual winner for Quebec (25-21-4). Evgeny Kiselev made 33 saves for the win.

Alexandre Goulet replied for the Tigres (25-18-6) on the power play. James Povall stopped 20-of-23 shots in Victoriaville's net.

The Remparts went 1 for 3 on the power play and the Tigres were 1 for 5 with the man advantage.

---

CATARACTES 4 OCEANIC 2

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Vincent Senez scored twice as the Cataractes rallied past Rimouski.

Dennis Yan and Antoine Demers also had goals as Shawinigan (33-13-3) came back from a 2-0 deficit.

Tyler Boland and Carson MacKinnon built the early lead for the Oceanic (22-25-4).