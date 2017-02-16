GATINEAU, Que. — Alex Breton scored in overtime to lift the Gatineau Olympiques over the Rimouski Oceanic 3-2 on Wednesday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Will Thompson and Anthony Gagnon had goals in regulation time as Gatineau (25-26-4) won its sixth straight game. Mathieu Bellemare made 24 saves for the win in net.

Nick Gosse and Samuel Laberge scored for Rimouski (23-28-5), while Charles-Olivier Levesque stopped 25 shots.

The Olympiques didn't score on their four power plays and the Oceanic went 1 for 3 with the man advantage.

---

PHOENIX 6 TIGRES 5 (OT)

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Yaroslav Alexeyev had the winner in overtime as the Phoenix rallied past Victoriaville.

Cody Donaghey and Hugo Roy scored in the final 1:05 of the third period to force extra time for Sherbrooke (22-30-3). Roy also scored in the second. Nicolas Roy and Jason Imbeault chipped in as well.

Austin Eastman had a pair of goals as the Tigres (29-20-7) built a 5-3 lead. Maxime Comtois, Bradley Lalonde and Alexandre Goulet added singles.

---

TITAN 4 WILDCATS 3

MONCTON, N.B. — Daniil Miromanov struck twice to lead Acadie-Bathurst past the Wildcats.

Christophe Boivin and Vladimir Kuznetsov also found the back of the net as the Titan (30-20-5) won their third straight.

Julien Tessier, Anthony Wojcik and Mika Cyr supplied the offence as Moncton (13-38-3) extended its winless skid to its 21 games.

---

CATARACTES 6 SCREAMING EAGLES 5

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Antoine Demers had the winner near the midway point of the third period as the Cataractes slipped past Cape Breton.

Samuel Girard and Mathieu Olivier scored and added two assists each for Shawinigan (36-14-4). Nicholas Welsh, Alexis D'Aoust and Brandon Gignac chipped in as well.

Giovanni Fiore had a pair of goals to bring his season total up to 44 for the Screaming Eagles (32-20-4). Tyler Hylland, Peyton Hoyt and Massimo Carozza also scored.

---

HUSKIES 2 FOREURS 1

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Antoine Waked had a pair of power-play goals to lead the Huskies past Val-d'Or.

Waked's second goal for Rouyn-Noranda (33-14-7) came at the 16:41 mark of the first period.

Simon Lafrance opened scoring on the game for the Foreurs (22-29-4), who have not won in seven games.

---

ARMADA 6 SAGUENEENS 4

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — TJ Melancon and Alexander Katerinakis had two goals apiece as Blainville-Boisbriand skated past the Sagueneens.

Antoine Crete-Belzile and Alex Barre-Boulet also scored as the Armada (34-15-6) won their sixth straight.

Nicolas Roy struck twice for Chicoutimi (31-20-4). Julien Carignan-Labbe and German Rubtsov chipped in as well.

---