QMJHL: Chekhovich lifts Drakkar over Voltigeurs in shootout

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Ivan Chekhovich scored the lone goal in the shootout to lift the Baie-Comeau Drakkar to a 4-3 victory over the Drummondville Voltigeurs on Sunday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Chekhovich also scored in regulation for Baie-Comeau (14-19-5) while D'Artagnan Joly had two goals.

Samuel Gaumond, Charles-Olivier Ouimet and Pavel Koltygin, with the tying goal 18:29 into the third period, scored for the Voltigeurs (19-16-4).

Drakkar goaltender Justin Blanchette made 55 saves. Drummondville's Emilien Boily stopped 24 shots.

---

TITANS 4 SCREAMING EAGLES 3

BATHURST, N.B. — Noah Dobson's third-period goal stood as the winner as the Titan topped Cape Breton.

Jeffrey Truchon-Viel, Zachary Malatesta and Vladimir Kuznetsov also scored for Acadie-Bathurst (21-17-4).

Giovanni Fiore, Drake Batherson and Declan Smith had goals for the Screaming Eagles (23-16-3).

---

SEA DOGS 2 MOOSEHEADS 1

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Bokondji Imama scored the go-ahead goal 38 seconds into the third period to lift the Sea Dogs over Halifax.

Samuel Dove-McFalls opened the scoring with a short-handed goal for Saint John (25-11-4) in the first period.

Maxime Fortier found the back of the net for the Mooseheads (18-19-3) in the second. Keigan Goetz received a game misconduct for his second fighting major in the third.

---

ARMADA 5 OCEANIC 1

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Pierre-Luc Dubois had a goal and two assists to lead the Armada past Rimouski.

Yvan Mongo, Christian Wejse, Anthony Poulin and Connor Bramwell supplied the rest of the offence for Blainville-Boisbriand (23-11-6).

Nicholas Blachman scored for the Oceanic (16-21-3).

---

SAGUENEENS 4 TIGRES 3 (SO)

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Kelly Klima tied the game in the third period, then had the shootout winner to lift the Sagueneens over Victoriaville.

Joey Ratelle and Vincent Tremblay-Lapalme also scored in regulation for Chicoutimi (20-16-3).

Alexandre Goulet, Maxime Comtois and Bradley Lalonde found the back of the net for the Tigres (21-15-5).

---

HUSKIES 4 OLYMPIQUES 3

GATINEAU, Que. — Gabriel Fontaine scored twice in Rouyn-Noranda's victory over the Olympiques.

Jeremy Diotte's second-period goal held up as the winner and Jean-Christophe Gagne also found the back of the net for the Huskies (24-10-6), who have won four straight.

Daniel Del Paggio, Jeffrey Durocher and Mitchell Balmas scored for Gatineau (17-21-3), which has dropped three in a row.

---

REMPARTS 4 FOREURS 1

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Andrew Picco had two assists and Olivier Mathieu's first-period goal stood as the winner as Quebec downed the Foreurs.

Igor Larionov Jr., Shaun Bily and Olivier Garneau also scored for the Remparts (21-17-4).

Jake Smith scored for Val-d'Or (17-21-3).

---