26m ago
QMJHL: Chekhovich lifts Drakkar over Voltigeurs in shootout
The Canadian Press
DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Ivan Chekhovich scored the lone goal in the shootout to lift the Baie-Comeau Drakkar to a 4-3 victory over the Drummondville Voltigeurs on Sunday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.
Chekhovich also scored in regulation for Baie-Comeau (14-19-5) while D'Artagnan Joly had two goals.
Samuel Gaumond, Charles-Olivier Ouimet and Pavel Koltygin, with the tying goal 18:29 into the third period, scored for the Voltigeurs (19-16-4).
Drakkar goaltender Justin Blanchette made 55 saves. Drummondville's Emilien Boily stopped 24 shots.
---
TITANS 4 SCREAMING EAGLES 3
BATHURST, N.B. — Noah Dobson's third-period goal stood as the winner as the Titan topped Cape Breton.
Jeffrey Truchon-Viel, Zachary Malatesta and Vladimir Kuznetsov also scored for Acadie-Bathurst (21-17-4).
Giovanni Fiore, Drake Batherson and Declan Smith had goals for the Screaming Eagles (23-16-3).
---
SEA DOGS 2 MOOSEHEADS 1
SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Bokondji Imama scored the go-ahead goal 38 seconds into the third period to lift the Sea Dogs over Halifax.
Samuel Dove-McFalls opened the scoring with a short-handed goal for Saint John (25-11-4) in the first period.
Maxime Fortier found the back of the net for the Mooseheads (18-19-3) in the second. Keigan Goetz received a game misconduct for his second fighting major in the third.
---
ARMADA 5 OCEANIC 1
BOISBRIAND, Que. — Pierre-Luc Dubois had a goal and two assists to lead the Armada past Rimouski.
Yvan Mongo, Christian Wejse, Anthony Poulin and Connor Bramwell supplied the rest of the offence for Blainville-Boisbriand (23-11-6).
Nicholas Blachman scored for the Oceanic (16-21-3).
---
SAGUENEENS 4 TIGRES 3 (SO)
CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Kelly Klima tied the game in the third period, then had the shootout winner to lift the Sagueneens over Victoriaville.
Joey Ratelle and Vincent Tremblay-Lapalme also scored in regulation for Chicoutimi (20-16-3).
Alexandre Goulet, Maxime Comtois and Bradley Lalonde found the back of the net for the Tigres (21-15-5).
---
HUSKIES 4 OLYMPIQUES 3
GATINEAU, Que. — Gabriel Fontaine scored twice in Rouyn-Noranda's victory over the Olympiques.
Jeremy Diotte's second-period goal held up as the winner and Jean-Christophe Gagne also found the back of the net for the Huskies (24-10-6), who have won four straight.
Daniel Del Paggio, Jeffrey Durocher and Mitchell Balmas scored for Gatineau (17-21-3), which has dropped three in a row.
---
REMPARTS 4 FOREURS 1
VAL-D'OR, Que. — Andrew Picco had two assists and Olivier Mathieu's first-period goal stood as the winner as Quebec downed the Foreurs.
Igor Larionov Jr., Shaun Bily and Olivier Garneau also scored for the Remparts (21-17-4).
Jake Smith scored for Val-d'Or (17-21-3).
---