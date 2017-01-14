QMJHL: Dostie has three points in Islanders' win over Tigres

CHARLOTTETOWN — Alex Dostie had two goals and an assist as the Charlottetown Islanders beat the Victoriaville Tigres 5-3 on Saturday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Filip Chlapik scored once and assisted twice while Pascal Aquin and Kameron Kielly had the others for Charlottetown (26-14-2). Pierre-Olivier Joseph tacked on three helpers.

Ivan Kosorenkov had two goals and an assist for the Tigres (21-17-5) and Lucas Thierus also chipped in.

Matthew Welsh stopped 19 shots for the win in net as Tristan Cote-Cazenave turned away 29 shots in defeat.

The Islanders scored twice on four power plays while Victoriaville was 1 for 4.

---

SAGUENEENS 3 DRAKKAR 2 (OT)

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Olivier Galipeau scored at 1:39 of overtime to help Chicoutimi rally past the Drakkar.

Vincent Tremblay-Lapalme and Frederic Allard, on the power play, tied the game at 2-2 with third-period goals for the Sagueneens (22-17-3). Julio Billia stopped all 15 shots he faced in relief for the win in net. Xavier Potvin started but was lifted after giving up two goals on eight shots.

D'Artagnan Joly and Ivan Chekhovich had goals for Baie-Comeau (14-20-6). Antoine Samuel made 20 saves.

---

VOLTIGEURS 3 WILDCATS 2 (OT)

MONCTON, N.B. — Charles-Olivier Ouimet had the overtime winner and Olivier Rodrigue made 21 saves to lift Drummondville past the Wildcats.

Jarrett Baker, shorthanded, and Andrew Shewfelt scored in regulation for the Voltigeurs (20-17-5).

Louis-Philip Fortin and Jeremy McKenna had power-play goals for Moncton (13-27-2), which got 34 stops from Dominik Tmej.

---

HUSKIES 5 CATARACTES 1

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Jean-Christophe Beaudin had a goal and two assists as the Huskies downed Shawinigan for their sixth straight win.

Gabriel Fontaine, Antoine Waked, Peter Abbandonato and Manuel Wiederer supplied the rest of the offence for Rouyn-Noranda (26-10-6). Samuel Harvey made 23 saves.

Samuel Bucek replied for the Cataractes (27-12-2) and Mikhail Denisov turned away 33-of-37 shots.

---

PHOENIX 4 FOREURS 1

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Anderson MacDonald had the winner in the first period and Brendan Cregan turned aside 32 shots as Sherbrooke toppled the Foreurs.

Jason Imbeault also scored in the first while Hugo Roy, on the power play, and Yaroslav Alexeyev found the back of the net in the second for the Phoenix (19-22-3).

Alexis Pepin scored on the power play for Val-d'or (17-22-3) and Etienne Montpetit kicked out 36 shots.

---