QMJHL: Fortier scores twice to lift Drakkar over Remparts

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Gabriel Fortier struck twice to lift the Baie-Comeau Drakkar over the Quebec Remparts 5-2 on Saturday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Jordan Martel, Shawn Element and Noah Corson also had goals for the Drakkar (23-30-10), who won their third in a row. Antoine Samuel made 22 saves.

Etienne Verrette and Igor Larionov Jr. scored for Quebec (29-28-6), which got 30 stops from Dereck Baribeau.

Baie-Comeau's Matteo Pietroniro was assessed a major penalty for aggressor in the first period.

The Drakkar converted once on two power plays and Quebec was scoreless on five attempts.

---

SAGUENEENS 6 WILDCATS 2

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Brendan Hamelin had a pair of goals and Dmitry Zhukenov added three assists as the Sagueneens downed Moncton for their third straight win.

Kelly Klima, Frederic Allard, Kevin Klima and Julien Carignan-Labbe supplied the rest of the offence for Chicoutimi (35-23-4).

Charles Taillon and Duncan MacIntyre found the back of the net for the Wildcats (14-45-3).

---

ISLANDERS 3 ARMADA 0

CHARLOTTETOWN — Mark Grametbauer stopped all 23 shots he faced and Daniel Sprong struck twice as the Islanders shut out Blainville-Boisbriand for their seventh straight win.

Francois Beauchemin opened the scoring with a power-play goal in the second period for Charlottetown (42-16-3).

Samuel Montembeault turned aside 25-of-28 shots for the Armada (38-17-6).

---

OCEANIC 3 TITAN 2 (OT)

BATHURST, N.B. — Tyler Boland scored his 45th goal of the season in overtime as Rimouski edged the Titan.

Dylan Montcalm and Carson MacKinnon had goals in regulation for the Oceanic (25-33-5).

Antoine Morand and Christophe Boivin replied with power-play goals for Acadie-Bathurst (35-20-6), which extended its points streak to nine games (8-0-1).

---

HUSKIES 2 TIGRES 0

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Olivier Tremblay made 26 saves as the Huskies blanked Victoriaville for their seventh straight win.

Martins Dzierkals, on the power play, and William Cyr scored for Rouyn-Noranda (40-15-7).

James Povall kicked out 31 shots for the Tigres (31-23-8).

---