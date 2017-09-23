QMJHL: Guay scores SO winner as Voltigeurs top Foreurs

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Nicolas Guay scored the winning goal in the shootout as the Drummondville Voltigeurs topped the Val-d'Or Foreurs 6-5 on Saturday night in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Nicolas Beaudin struck twice in regulation for the Voltigeurs (1-1-0). Bastian Eckl, Robert Lynch and Yvan Mongo rounded out the attack.

Simon Lafrance led Val-d'Or (1-0-1) with two goals and two assists. David Noel, David Henley and Maxim Mizyurin also chipped in.

Olivier Rodrigue combined with Daniel Moody for 17 saves for Drummondville. Jonathan Lemieux kicked out 48 shots for Val-d'Or.

The Voltigeurs were 1 for 5 on the power play while the Foreurs converted once on six attempts.

---

MOOSEHEADS 3 ISLANDERS 2

CHARLOTTETOWN — Connor Moynihan scored the winner late in the second period as Halifax edged the Islanders.

Raphael Lavoie and Maxime Fortier also scored for the Mooseheads (2-0-0).

Saku Vesterinen and Taylor Egan scored for the Islanders (0-2-0).

Blade Mann-Dixon turned away 31 shots for Halifax. Matthew Welsh turned aside 33 shots for Charlottetown.

---

REMPARTS 4 DRAKKAR 1

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Matthew Boucher scored twice and added an assist as Quebec downed the Drakkar.

Olivier Mathieu had the winning power-play goal for the Remparts (2-0-0) at 8:57 of the second period. Philipp Kurashev also scored and tacked on two helpers.

Isaiah Gallo-Demetris scored for the Drakkar (1-1-0).

Dereck Baribeau made 22 saves for Quebec. Antoine Samuel turned away 38 shots for Baie-Comeau.

---

OCEANIC 2 SAGUENEENS 1 (OT)

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Alex-Olivier Voyer registered the game-winning goal for Rimouski at 2:00 of overtime.

Dominic Cormier also scored for the Oceanic (1-1-0).

Samuel Houde scored for the Sagueneens (0-1-1).

Colten Ellis turned away 31 shots for Rimouski. Alexis Shank kicked out 31 shots for Chicoutimi.

---

SCREAMING EAGLES 3 SEA DOGS 1

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Sacha Roy supplied the game-winning short-handed goal for Cape Breton as it got past the Sea Dogs.

Drake Batherson and Egor Sokolov also scored for the Screaming Eagles (2-0-0).

Isiah Campbell had the lone goal for Saint John (0-2-0).

Kevin Mandolese stopped 28 shots for Cape Breton. Alex D'Orio kicked out 31 shots for the Sea Dogs.

---

HUSKIES 4 PHOENIX 1

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Rafael Harvey-Pinard registered the game-winning short-handed goal for the Huskies as they toppled Sherbrooke.

Patrik Hrehorcak, Tyler Hinam and Alexis Arsenault rounded out the attack for Rouyn-Noranda (2-0-0).

Marek Zachar scored for the Phoenix (0-1-1).

Samuel Harvey turned aside 29 shots for Rouyn-Noranda. Brendan Cregan combined with Evan Fitzpatrick for 34 saves for Sherbrooke.

---