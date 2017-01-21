SHERBROOKE, Que. — Gabriel Fontaine scored twice and added an assist as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies extended their winning streak to eight games with a 5-4 victory over the Sherbrooke Phoenix on Friday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Fontaine scored twice in a four-goal second period to help Rouyn-Noranda (28-10-5) erase an early 2-0 deficit. Lane Cormier, Antoine Waked and Alexandre Fortin also scored.

Hugo Roy struck twice for the Phoenix (19-23-3) in the first period. Julien Pelletier and Marek Zachar added the others.

Huskies goaltender Olivier Tremblay made 25 saves. Sherbrooke's Brendan Cregan stopped 35 shots.

---

DRAKKAR 7 MOOSEHEADS 4

HALIFAX — Jordan Martel scored twice and Ivan Chekhovich had a goal and two assists to power Baie-Comeau past the Mooseheads.

D'Artagnan Joly, Christopher Benoit, Simon Chevrier and Jean-Simon Belanger also scored for the Drakkar (16-21-6).

Maxime Fortier had two goals for Halifax (21-21-4), Nico Hischier scored once and set up two more goals and Jake Coughler had the other.

---

SEA DOGS 1 SAGUENEENS 0

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Callum Booth stopped all 22 shots his way as the Sea Dogs blanked Chicoutimi.

Mathieu Joseph had the lone goal for Saint John (28-12-4) midway through the second period.

Xavier Potvin made 33 saves for the Sagueneens (23-19-3).

---

TIGRES 7 VOLTIGEURS 1

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — James Phelan scored twice and assisted on another and Alexandre Goulet had four helpers as the Tigres thrashed Drummondville.

Tristan Pomerleau and Maxime Comtois had a goal and an assist apiece for Victoriaville (23-17-6). Lucas Thierus, Chase Harwell and Bradley Lalonde also scored.

Marc-Oiliver Duquette had the lone goal for the Voltigeurs (20-19-5), on a power play midway through the second period.

---

CATARACTES 5 ARMADA 4

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Cameron Askew found the back of the net twice as part of a five-goal first period and Shawinigan held on for a win over the Armada.

Alexis D'Aoust, Brandon Gignac and Dennis Yan also scored for the Cataractes (29-12-3), who built up a 5-0 lead within the first 17 minutes of the game.

Pierre-Luc Dubois had a hat trick for Blainville-Boisbriand (27-12-6) and Alexandre Alain also scored.

---

ISLANDERS 5 OLYMPIQUES 4 (OT)

GATINEAU, Que. — Nicolas Meloche scored 2:36 into overtime as Charlottetown handed the Olympiques their third straight loss.

William Bower, Guillaume Brisebois, Filip Chlapik and Pierre-Olivier Joseph also scored for the Islanders (27-14-2), who have won three in a row.

Yakov Trenin led Gatineau (19-23-4) with two goals. Mitchell Balmas and Will Thompson had the others.

---

FOREURS 4 OCEANIC 3

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Jake Smith's goal midway through the third stood as the winner as Val-d'Or edged the Oceanic for its third straight win.

Tyler Higgins, Maxim Mizyurin and David Noel also scored for the Foreurs (20-22-3).

Carson MacKinnon, Samuel Hunter and Charle-Edouard D'Astous supplied the offence for Rimouski (19-24-3).

---