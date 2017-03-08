CHARLOTTETOWN — The Charlottetown Islanders extended their winning streak in dominant fashion.

Daniel Sprong scored four goals and set up three more as the Islanders downed the Moncton Wildcats 12-3 in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action on Wednesday to extend their winning streak to nine games.

Francois Beauchemin scored three times and tacked on four assists and Alex Dostie scored twice for Charlottetown (44-16-3). Keith Getson, Guillaume Brisebois and Chris Chaddock also found the back of the net.

Derek Dicaire had two goals for the Wildcats (14-46-3), who have lost four straight. Anthony Wojcik had the other goal.

Islanders goaltender Mark Grametbauer made 27 saves. Matthew Waite started in net for Moncton, allowing four goals on 11 shots through 11:44. Dominik Tmej let in eight goals on 28 shots the rest of the way.

---

HUSKIES 7 OLYMPIQUES 2

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Martins Dzierkals and Manuel Wiederer each scored twice as the Huskies routed Gatineau for their eighth straight win.

Antoine Waked, Felix Bibeau and Lane Cormier also scored for Rouyn-Noranda (41-15-7).

Yakov Trenin supplied both goals for the Olympiques (30-30-4), who snapped a two-game win streak.

---

CATARACTES 4 VOLTIGEURS 3 (OT)

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Alexis D'Aoust scored his second of the game 3:03 into overtime, lifting Shawinigan over the Voltigeurs to halt a four-game losing skid.

Denis Yan and Brandon Gignac also scored for the Cataractes (40-18-5). D'Aoust added an assist for a three-point night.

Nicolas Guay, William Poirier and Nicolas Beaudin had the goals for Drummondville (25-32-6).

---

DRAKKAR 3 TIGRES 2

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Samuel Thibault scored the go-ahead goal 13:13 into the second period as Baie-Comeau edged the Tigres.

Edouard St-Laurent and Jordan Martel gave the Drakkar (24-30-10) a 2-0 lead within the first 12 minutes of the game.

Felix Lauzon and Maxime Comtois scored for Victoriaville (32-24-8) to tie the game before Thibault's goal.

---