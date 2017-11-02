BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Jordan Martel scored twice and added an assist and the Baie-Comeau Drakkar staved off a late comeback to beat the Saint John Sea Dogs 5-4 in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action on Thursday.

Gabriel Fortier's second-period goal stood as the winner for Baie-Comeau (7-8-1). D'Artagnan Joly and Jean-Simon Belanger also scored.

Cedric Pare and Joe Veleno scored power-play goals in the third period to bring the Sea Dogs (4-10-4) within one. William Poirier had a short-handed goal in the second period and Landon Quinney scored in the first.

Drakkar goaltender Antoine Samuel made 31 saves. Saint John's Alex D'Orio stopped 36 shots.

Baie-Comeau was 1 for 4 on the power play. The Sea Dogs scored twice on five chances with the man advantage.