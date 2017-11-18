QMJHL: McIsaac, Mooseheads beat Screaming Eagles in SO

HALIFAX — Jared McIsaac had two goals and an assist in regulation and Otto Somppi scored the shootout winner as the Halifax Mooseheads edged the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles 6-5 on Saturday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Benoit-Olivier Groulx, Joel Bishop and Maxime Fortier also scored for the Mooseheads (13-7-3).

Brooklyn Kalmikov had a hat trick for Cape Breton (11-9-2) with Peyton Hoyt and Adam McCormick also chipping in.

Blade Mann-Dixon made 26 saves for the win in net as Kyle Jessiman turned away 32 shots in defeat.

Halifax converted once on seven power plays and the Screaming Eagles went 2 for 5.

---

FOREURS 4 SAGUENEENS 2

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Etienne Montpetit stopped 54 shots and Mathieu Nadeau had two goals and an assist as the Foreurs doubled up Chicoutimi.

Mederick Racicot and Simon Lafrance rounded out the attack for Val-d'Or (11-10-1).

Olivier Galipeau and Jeremy Groleau scored for the Sagueneens (7-12-2). Zachary Bouthillier turned aside 18 shots for Chicoutimi.

---

TITAN 3 CATARACTES 1

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Michal Ivan scored the winner and Reilly Pickard made 11 saves as Acadie-Bathurst toppled the Cataractes.

Dawson Theede and Liam Murphy also chipped in for the Titan (12-6-5).

Antoine Demers responded for Shawnigan (7-15-1) and Lucas Fitzpatrick turned aside 26 shots.

---

ISLANDERS 3 WILDCATS 2 (SO)

MONCTON, N.B. — Sam King had the only goal of the shootout as Charlottetown hung on to beat the Wildcats.

Nathaniel Doyon and Hunter Drew gave the Islanders (12-8-1) a two-goal lead after the first period. Matthew Welsh turned away 36 shots for the win.

Mika Cyr and Jakob Pelletier responded in the second for Moncton (13-7-3). Matthew Waite made 27 saves in defeat.

---

ARMADA 3 OCEANIC 2 (OT)

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Alex Barre-Boulet scored at 1:33 of overtime as the Armada got past Rimouski.

Alexander Katerinakis and Shaun Miller found the back of the net in regulation for Blainville-Boisbriand (15-4-2). Francis Leclerc made 23 saves for the win in net.

Maxim Trepanier and Charle-Edouard D'Astous supplied the offence for the Oceanic (13-5-3), who got 39 saves from Colten Ellis.

---