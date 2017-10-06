SHERBROOKE, Que. — Jeremy McKenna scored a hat trick and added an assist as the Moncton Wildcats downed the Sherbrooke Phoenix 5-3 on Friday night in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Jonathan Aspirot and Mika Cyr also chipped in for the Wildcats (5-1-0).

Felix Robert, Mathieu Olivier and Hugo Roy had goals for Sherbrooke (2-2-2).

Mark Grametbauer stopped 36 shots for Moncton. Evan Fitzpatrick turned aside 31 shots for the Phoenix.

Moncton was scoreless on four power plays and the Phoenix went 1 for 5.

---

ARMADA 5 TITAN 4 (OT)

BATHURST, N.B. — Antoine Crete-Belzile forced extra time with a third-period goal and then added the overtime winner to lift Blainville-Boisbriand past the Titan 5-4.

Michael Kemp, Anthony Poulin and Joel Teasdale also scored for the Armada (3-1-0). Francis Leclerc turned away 33 shots in net.

Dawson Theede, Keenan MacIsaac, Logan Chisholm and Felix Meunier had goals for Acadie-Bathurst (2-2-3). Reilly Pickard made 17 saves.

Blainville-Boisbriand's Alex Barre-Boulet was given a major penalty and game misconduct for checking from behind at 10:45 of the second period.

---

REMPARTS 3 MOOSEHEADS 2 (OT)

HALIFAX — Jesse Sutton scored the overtime winner as Quebec topped the Mooseheads

Olivier Mathieu and Louis-Filip Cote also scored for the Remparts (5-0-0).

Filip Zadina and Maxime Fortier found the back of the net for Halifax (4-1-1).

Dereck Baribeau made 31 saves for Quebec. Blade Mann-Dixon turned away 22 shots for the Mooseheads.

---

SEA DOGS 4 ISLANDERS 0

CHARLOTTETOWN — Cody Porter stopped all 28 shots he faced as Saint John shut out the Islanders.

Ostap Safin struck twice with Kevin Gursoy and Daniel Hardie also chipping in for the Sea Dogs (3-3-1).

Dakota Lund-Cornish stopped 29 shots for Charlottetown (1-5-0).

---

SAGUENEENS 4 TIGRES 0

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Zachary Bouthillier stopped 29 shots and Felix-Antoine Marcotty scored twice as the Sagueneens blanked Victoriaville.

Vladislav Kotkov supplied the game winning goal for Chicoutimi (1-3-1) at 10:18 of the first period and Jeremy Fortin had the other.

Tristan Cote-Cazenave made 29 saves for the Tigres (4-1-0).

---

OLYMPIQUES 7 CATARACTES 1

GATINEAU, Que. — Shawn Boudrias had two goals and two assists to lead the Olympiques past Shawinigan.

Mitchell Balmas, Mikhail Shestopalov, Vitalii Abramov, Gabriel Bilodeau and Will Thompson rounded out the attack for Gatineau (2-1-1).

Antoine Demers replied for the Cataractes (0-5-1).

Mathieu Bellemare turned aside 40 shots for the Olympiques. Mikhail Denisov combined with Mikhail Denisov for 22 saves for Shawinigan.

---

DRAKKAR 3 HUSKIES 2 (SO)

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Ivan Chekhovich scored the only goal in the shootout as Baie-Comeau got past the Huskies.

Gabriel Fortier and Jordan Martel had goals in regulation for the Drakkar (3-3-0). Antoine Samuel made 40 saves for the win in net.

Mathieu Boucher and William Cyr found the back of the net for Rouyn-Noranda (4-1-1). Samuel Harvey turned aside 25 shots.