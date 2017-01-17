SYDNEY, N.S. — Jared McIsaac and Ben Higgins both scored in the shootout to help the Halifax Mooseheads rally past the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles 5-4 on Tuesday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Frederic Aube and Benoit-Olivier Groulx forced overtime for Halifax (21-20-3) with goals in the third period. Nico Hischier and Jake Coughler chipped in as well. Alexis Gravel made 42 saves and turned aside two skaters in the shootout for the win.

Tyler Hylland and Giovanni Fiore gave Cape Breton (25-17-4) a 4-2 lead by the 8:13 mark of the third period. Peyton Hoyt and Adam McCormick opened scoring in the first period. Kyle Jessiman stopped 34 shots in net.

The Mooseheads scored on both of their power plays and the Screaming Eagles were 1 for 4 with the man advantage.

---

HUSKIES 7 OLYMPIQUES 3

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Lane Cormier struck twice in the second period as the Huskies routed Gatineau.

Jean-Christophe Beaudin, Peter Abbandonato and Gabriel Fontaine also scored in the second for Rouyn-Noranda (27-10-6), while Alexandre Fortin and Manuel Wiederer added goals of their own. The Huskies have won seven straight.

Vitalii Abramov, Shawn Boudrias and Mitchell Balmas supplied the offence for the Olympiques (19-22-3).

---

SEA DOGS 7 WILDCATS 2

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Samuel Leblanc had a pair of goals, one coming on a penalty shot, to help the Sea Dogs past Moncton.

Spencer Smallman also scored twice for Saint John (27-12-4), while Julien Gauthier, Matt Green and Cole Reginato added goals as well.

Axel Simic and Adam Capannelli replied for the Wildcats (13-28-2).

---

OCEANIC 4 SAGUENEENS 3

RIMOUSKI, Que. —Tyler Boland scored all four goals as the Oceanic edged Chicoutimi.

Three of Boland's goals came on the power play for Rimouski (19-23-3), with him putting away the eventual winner at the 8:10 mark of the third.

Joey Ratelle's 29th goal of the season for the Sagueneens (22-18-3) came on the man advantage. Nicolas Roy and Morgan Nauss also scored.

---

DRAKKAR 2 REMPARTS 1

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Shawn Element had the third-period winner as the Drakkar sank Quebec.

Jordan Martel opened scoring late in the first for Baie-Comeau (15-21-6).

Samuel Hould responded in the second for the Remparts (22-19-4).

---