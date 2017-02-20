HALIFAX — It's been a long couple of months for the Moncton Wildcats.

Maxime Fortier scored the go-ahead goal at 19:15 of the third period as the Halifax Mooseheads edged Moncton 2-1 on Monday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

The Wildcats have now lost 24 games in a row — 21 in regulation time — with their last victory coming on Dec. 17 against Halifax.

Benoit-Olivier Groulx opened the scoring for the Mooseheads (25-27-5) in the first period. Alexis Gravel made 17 saves for the win.

Anthony Wojcik responded midway through the third for the Wildcats (13-41-3), who got a 41-save performance from Matthew Waite.

Halifax went 0 for 4 on the power play while Moncton failed to score on its two chances with the man advantage.