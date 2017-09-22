VAL-D'OR, Que. — David Noel scored the overtime winner on the power play as the Val-d'Or Foreurs edged the Sherbrooke Phoenix 5-4 on Friday night in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Mathieu Nadeau had two goals and two assists with Nicolas Ouellet and Adam Cheezo also chipping in for Val-d'Or (1-0-0).

Bailey Peach, Yaroslav Alexeyev, Thomas Gregoire and Marek Zachar scored for the Phoenix (0-0-1).

Etienne Montpetit turned away 40 shots for Val-d'Or. Evan Fitzpatrick kicked out 23 shots for Sherbrooke.

The Foreurs went 3-for-4 on the power play. The Phoenix went 2-for-4 with the man advantage.

Val-d'Or's Mederick Racicot was given a match penalty for checking to the head at 10:46 of the first period.

---

WILDCATS 3 ISLANDERS 1

CHARLOTTETOWN — Daniil Kuzmin chipped in the game-winning goal for the Wildcats at 6:24 of the third period.

Jeremy McKenna and Liam Dunda also scored for Moncton (1-0-0).

Gregor MacLeod scored for the Islanders (0-1-0)

Mark Grametbauer turned aside 24 shots for Moncton. Matthew Welsh turned away 25 shots for Charlottetown.

The Wildcats went 0-for-3 with the man advantage. The Islanders went 0-for-3 on the power play.

---

SCREAMING EAGLES 3 TITAN 2 (SO)

BATHURST, N.B. — Tyler Hylland and Egor Sokolov scored in the shootout as Cape Breton edged the Titan.

Olivier Bourret and Phelix Martineau scored in regulation for the Screaming Eagles (1-0-0).

Ethan Crossman and Dawson Theede scored for the Titan (0-0-1).

Kyle Jessiman turned aside 40 shots for Cape Breton. Reilly Pickard turned away 23 shots for Acadie-Bathurst.

The Screaming Eagles went 0-for-6 with the man advantage. The Titan went 1-for-6 on the power play.

---

TIGRES 2 OLYMPIQUES 1 (OT)

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Maxime Comtois knocked in the game-winning goal for the Tigres at 1:02 of overtime to top Gatineau.

Ivan Kosorenkov also scored for Victoriaville (1-0-0).

Shawn Boudrias scored for the Olympiques (0-0-1).

Tristan Cote-Cazenave made 31 saves for Victoriaville. Tristan Berube turned away 30 shots for Gatineau.

The Tigres went 1-for-5 on the power play. The Olympiques went 1-for-4 with the man advantage.

---

DRAKKAR 5 OCEANIC 0

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Antoine Samuel stopped all 30 shots as the Drakkar blanked Rimouski.

Noah Corson scored twice for Baie-Comeau (1-0-0). Bradley Lalonde, Jordan Martel and Gabriel Fortier rounded out the attack.

Colten Ellis combined with Jimmy Lemay for 24 saves for Rimouski.

The Drakkar went 1-for-8 on the power play. The Oceanic went 0-for-7 with the man advantage.

Rimouski's Charle-Edouard D'Astous was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct in the first period.

---

REMPARTS 3 SAGUENEENS 1

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Philipp Kurashev registered the game-winning power-play goal for Quebec as it got past the Sagueneens.

Derek Gentile and Olivier Garneau also scored for the Remparts (1-0-0).

Kevin Klima scored for the Sagueneens (0-1-0).

Dereck Baribeau turned away 24 shots for Quebec. Zachary Bouthillier kicked out 34 shots for Chicoutimi.

The Remparts went 2-for-6 with the man advantage. The Sagueneens went 0-for-2 on the power play.

---

ARMADA 4 CATARACTES 3

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Alex Barre-Boulet had the game winning power-play goal as Blainville-Boisbriand topped the Cataractes.

Alexandre Alain, Michael Kemp and Connor Bramwell also scored for the Armada (1-0-0).

Jan Drozg, Samuel Asselin and Gabriel Denis found the back of the net for the Cataractes (0-1-0).

Francis Leclerc stopped 21 shots for Blainville-Boisbriand. Mikhail Denisov turned aside 25 shots for Shawinigan.

The Armada went 2-for-7 with the man advantage. The Cataractes went 1-for-3 on the power play.

---

HUSKIES 4 VOLTIGEURS 2

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Felix Bibeau scored twice as the Huskies doubled up Drummondville.

Patrik Hrehorcak and Justin Bergeron also had goals for Rouyn-Noranda (1-0-0).

Morgan Adams-Moisan and Dawson Mercer chipped in for the Voltigeurs (0-1-0).

Samuel Harvey kicked out 24 shots for Rouyn-Noranda. Olivier Rodrigue made 18 saves for Drummondville.

The Huskies went 1-for-3 on the power play. The Voltigeurs went 1-for-5 with the man advantage.

---