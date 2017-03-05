SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Julien Pelletier scored in overtime as the Sherbrooke Phoenix topped the Shawinigan Cataractes 5-4 on Sunday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Thomas Gregoire and Anderson MacDonald both had goals in the third period for Sherbrooke (24-34-4). Luke Green and Yaroslav Alexeyev found the back of the net in the first. Brendan Cregan made 31 saves for the win.

Samuel Bucek had a pair of goals for Shawinigan (39-18-5) and Brandon Gignac tied things 4-4 late in the third period to force extra time. Cavan Fitzgerald scored on the power play in the second. Zachary Bouthillier stopped 30 shots in net.

The Phoenix scored on their one power play and the Cataractes were 1 for 2 with the man advantage.

---

SEA DOGS 5 SCREAMING EAGLES 1

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Nathan Noel had a pair of power-play goals to lead the Sea Dogs past Cape Breton.

Mathieu Joseph also scored on the power play for Saint John (43-13-6), with his goal standing as the winner. Julien Gauthier and Samuel Dove-McFalls also found the back of the net.

Mathias Laferriere was the lone scorer for the Screaming Eagles (34-25-4).

Saint John forward Kyle Ward was ejected at 8:37 of the third after taking a major for checking to the head.

---

ISLANDERS 3 MOOSEHEADS 1

CHARLOTTETOWN — Daniel Sprong had a hat trick as the Islanders downed Halifax.

Sprong scored his third goal of the game for Charlottetown (43-16-3) into an empty net with 21 seconds left to play. The Islanders have won eight in a row.

Arnaud Durandeau replied as the Mooseheads (26-32-5) dropped their fifth straight.

---

TITAN 2 ARMADA 1

BATHURST, N.B. — Jordan Maher's 18th of the season came on the power play and was the eventual winner as the Titan edged Blainville-Boisbriand.

Vladimir Kuznetsov also scored for Acadie-Bathurst (36-20-6).

Guillaume Beaudoin had the only goal for the Armada (38-18-6).

---

TIGRES 2 FOREURS 1

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Felix Lauzon scored on the power play with less than five minutes left to play to lift Victoriaville over the Foreurs.

Alexandre Goulet chipped in as well for the Tigres (32-23-8).

Mathieu Nadeau responded for Val-d'Or (26-31-5).

---