BATHURST, N.B. — Reilly Pickard stopped all 22 shots he faced as the Acadie-Bathurst Titan upset the Quebec Remparts 3-0 on Sunday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

It was Quebec's first loss of the regular season, although the Remparts are still atop the QMJHL standings.

Adam Holwell scored twice for the Titan (3-2-3) and Antoine Morand put away the winner at 18:10 of the second period.

Oliver Troop turned aside 22 shots for the Remparts (6-1-0).

Acadie-Bathurst went 1 for 3 on the power play and the Remparts were 0 for 7 with the man advantage.

---

ARMADA 5 MOOSEHEADS 4 (OT)

HALIFAX — Anthony Poulin scored twice, including the overtime winner, as Blainville-Boisbriand defeated the Mooseheads.

Joel Teasdale struck twice in regulation for the Armada (5-1-0) and Thomas Ethier also chipped in.

Arnaud Durandeau had a pair of goals for Halifax (4-1-2), while Xavier Parent and Benoit-Olivier Groulx also found the back of the net.

---

TIGRES 5 PHOENIX 4

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Maxime Comtois scored twice, including the winner, as Victoriaville edged the Phoenix.

James Phelan, Mathieu Sevigny and Pascal Laberge also scored for the Tigres (5-1-0).

Marek Zachar struck twice for Sherbrooke (2-3-2). Felix Robert and Hugo Roy had the others.

---

OCEANIC 4 WILDCATS 3 (OT)

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Dmitry Zavgorodniy had the overtime winner as the Oceanic slipped past Moncton.

Alexis Lafreniere, Wilson Forest and Charle-Edouard D'Astous also scored for Rimouski (4-1-1).

Jeremy McKenna, Jakob Pelletier and Liam Dunda scored for the Wildcats (5-1-2).

---

VOLTIGEURS 5 SCREAMING EAGLES 4

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. —Xavier Simoneau had the winner late in the third period as the Voltigeurs eked out a win over Cape Breton.

Nicolas Guay, Bastian Eckl, Morgan Adams-Moisan and Yvan Mongo also scored for Drummondville (5-1-0).

Egor Sokolov scored twice for the Screaming Eagles (4-4-0), while Drake Batherson and Jordan Ty Fournier chipped in as well.

---

SAGUENEENS 5 CATARACTES 0

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Alexis Shank stopped all 40 shots he faced as Chicoutimi blanked the Cataractes.

Olivier Galipeau led the Sagueneens (2-3-1) offence with two goals, as Vincent Tremblay-Lapalme, Felix-Antoine Marcotty and Vincent Milot-Ouellet rounded out the attack.

Lucas Fitzpatrick kicked out 28 shots for Shawinigan (0-7-1).

---

OLYMPIQUES 5 FOREURS 3

GATINEAU, Que. — Pier-Olivier Lacombe's power-play goal in the second period was the eventual winner as the Olympiques fended off Val-d'Or.

Giordano Finoro, Anthony Beauchamp, Vitalii Abramov and Alex Breton also scored for Gatineau (3-1-1).

David Noel, Adam Cheezo and Mathieu Nadeau scored for the Foreurs (2-4-1).