QMJHL: Ratelle has three points as Sagueneens edge Oceanic

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Joey Ratelle had two goals and an assist as the Chicoutimi Sagueneens edged the Rimouski Oceanic 4-3 on Sunday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

German Rubtsov and Nicolas Roy had a goal and two helpers apiece for Chicoutimi (31-19-4), which improved to 8-0-1 in its last nine games. Julio Billia made 23 saves.

Tyler Boland and Denis Mikhnin had power-play goals for the Oceanic (23-28-4) with Charle-Edouard D'Astous also scoring. Alexandre Lagace turned away 30-of-34 shots.

The Sagueneens were scoreless on four power plays while Rimouski went 2 for 5.

---

TITAN 4 VOLTIGEURS 1

BATHURST, N.B. — Christophe Boivin had a goal and an assist to lift the Titan over Drummondville.

Olivier Desjardins, Felix Boivin and Zachary Malatesta rounded out the attack for Acadie-Bathurst (29-20-5).

Nicolas Guay responded on a power play late in the third period for the Voltigeurs (21-28-5), who dropped their ninth straight.

Jeffrey Truchon-Viel and Luc Deschenes of the Titan were ejected for unsportmanlike conduct late in the third period.

---

CATARACTES 1 MOOSEHEADS 0

HALIFAX — Mikhail Denisov stopped all 28 shots he faced as Shawnigan shut out the Mooseheads.

Brandon Gignac scored the game's only goal in the second period for the Cataractes (35-14-4).

Alexis Gravel turned away 24-of-25 shots for Halifax (24-25-5).

---

PHOENIX 3 WILDCATS 2

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Kevin Gilbert struck twice as the Phoenix handed Moncton its 20th straight loss.

Dany Doulombe also scored for Sherbrooke (21-30-3), which snapped a six-game skid.

Liam Murphy and Mika Cyr had goals for the Wildcats (13-37-3), who now have the longest QMJHL losing streak since 2006.

---

SCREAMING EAGLES 4 TIGRES 2

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Phelix Martineau had a pair of goals as Cape Breton doubled up the Tigres.

Sacha Roy and Vasily Glotov also scored for the Screaming Eagles (31-19-4).

Bradley Lalonde and Ivan Kosorenkov had first period goals for Victoriaville (29-20-6).