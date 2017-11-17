QMJHL: Sea Dogs halt losing streak with win over Mooseheads

HALIFAX — Daniel Hardie scored a hat trick and Cedric Pare had two goals and two assists as the Saint John Sea Dogs snapped a five-game losing streak with a 7-2 over the Halifax Mooseheads on Friday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Ostap Safin and Matt Green also scored for Saint John (5-12-6).

Connor Moynihan and Filip Zadina scored for the Mooseheads (12-7-3).

Sea Dogs goaltender Matthew Williams kicked out 25 shots. Blade Mann-Dixon combined with Alexis Gravel for 25 saves for Halifax.

Saint John went 3 for 5 with the man advantage. The Mooseheads were 0 for 2 on the power play.

---

REMPARTS 5 CATARACTES 2

QUEBEC CITY, Que. — Matthew Boucher scored twice and tacked on two assists to power the Remparts over Shawinigan.

Boucher scored the winning goal 13:28 into the third period and Jesse Sutton, Olivier Garneau and Derek Gentile also scored for Quebec (16-6-1).

Zackary Daneau and Leon Denny scored for the Cataractes (7-14-1).

---

PHOENIX 6 OLYMPIQUES 0

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Brendan Cregan made 26 saves and Nicolas Poulin and Yaroslav Alexeyev scored two goals apiece as the Phoenix blanked the Olympiques.

Benjamin Tardif and Hugo Roy also scored for Sherbrooke (8-9-6).

Mathieu Bellemare turned aside 23 shots for Gatineau (10-9-2).

---

TIGRES 4 DRAKKAR 0

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Anthony Morrone stopped all 27 shots he faced and Chase Harwell scored twice as Victoriaville beat the Drakkar.

Maxime Comtois and Vincent Lanoue also scored for the Tigres (10-10-1). Victoriaville's James Phelan was given a game misconduct for kneeing at 18:44 of the third period.

Antoine Samuel turned away 27 shots for Baie-Comeau (10-10-1).

---

VOLTIGEURS 4 ARMADA 1

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Guillaume Desmarais scored twice as the Voltigeurs beat Blainville-Boisbriand.

Nicolas Guay and Cedric Desruisseaux also scored for Drummondville (13-7-2) and Pavel Koltygin and Thomas Pelletier had two assists apiece.

Alexandre Alain scored for the Armada (14-4-2), who failed to pick up at least one point for the first time in nine games.

---

SAGUENEENS 7 HUSKIES 4

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Kevin Klima scored a hat trick and added two assists as Chicoutimi downed the Huskies.

Morgan Nauss racked up the winning goal on a power play 7:06 into the third period and Ryan Smith, Vladislav Kotkov and Alexis Gaboury-Potvin also scored for the Sagueneens (7-11-2).

Mathieu Boucher, Rafael Harvey-Pinard, Felix Bibeau and Tommy Beaudoin supplied the offence for Rouyn-Noranda (12-5-5).

---